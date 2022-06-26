Team India captain Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 in a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Saturday. The skipper is currently placed under isolation in the team hotel following the infection. The official Twitter account of the BCCI confirmed the development following the end of Day 3 of the ongoing warm-up game between India and Leicestershire.

“UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team,” the BCCI wrote.

Rohit had been a part of the Indian team during the warm-up game, but didn't come to bat during Day 3 even as the side lost seven wickets, scoring 364 by the end of the day's play.

In the first innings, Rohit scored 25 runs before being dismissed by Roman Walker. He also took the field on the second day as India bowled Leicester out on 244. The Indian captain now faces a race against time in order to make a full recovery before the scheduled start of India's fifth and final Test of the series against England on July 1 in Edgbaston.

Rohit is currently the highest scorer for India in the series, with 368 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 52.27. If Rohit Sharma fails to recover in time for the fifth Test, India will take the field without both of their first-choice openers as KL Rahul has already been ruled out of the series with an injury.

