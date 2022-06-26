Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Team India captain Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19
cricket

Team India captain Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19, the BCCI informed on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma(PTI)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 06:39 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 in a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Saturday. The skipper is currently placed under isolation in the team hotel following the infection. The official Twitter account of the BCCI confirmed the development following the end of Day 3 of the ongoing warm-up game between India and Leicestershire.

“UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team,” the BCCI wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Rohit had been a part of the Indian team during the warm-up game, but didn't come to bat during Day 3 even as the side lost seven wickets, scoring 364 by the end of the day's play.

In the first innings, Rohit scored 25 runs before being dismissed by Roman Walker. He also took the field on the second day as India bowled Leicester out on 244. The Indian captain now faces a race against time in order to make a full recovery before the scheduled start of India's fifth and final Test of the series against England on July 1 in Edgbaston.

Rohit is currently the highest scorer for India in the series, with 368 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 52.27. If Rohit Sharma fails to recover in time for the fifth Test, India will take the field without both of their first-choice openers as KL Rahul has already been ruled out of the series with an injury.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
rohit sharma india vs england
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP