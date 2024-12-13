Rohit Sharma to return as opener as one major change expected in lineup; India's likely XI vs Australia for 3rd Test

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy continues at the Gabba in Brisbane, as the two teams travel to Queensland at a deadlock having split the first two matches of the series. India’s comprehensive victory in the first match at the Optus Stadium in Perth seemed to set them in good stead heading to the Adelaide Oval, but Australia’s comeback with the pink ball at their disposal was powerful as they won by 10 wickets thanks to five-fers from Mitch Starc and Pat Cummins and a century by Travis Head. India's captain Rohit Sharma is expected to return to opening in the third Test at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)

Following a topsy-turvy start to the series, the third match now holds a lot of importance in terms of the larger context of the series. The winner of this match will not only be the favourite to seal the Border-Gavaskar Trophy itself, but also put themselves one step closer to sealing a spot in the World Test Championship finals.

Knowing that dropping a second Test in the series puts their WTC chances in jeopardy, India will need to knuckle down and put their best foot forward at the Gabba. The team selection and preparation will be the first step of trying to produce another famous result in Brisbane.

Rohit Sharma is expected to return to the top of the order after looking slightly out-of-sorts on his return to the middle order, not troubling the scorers much as he was dismissed cheaply and in tentative fashion in both innings. The captain will try to lead from the front alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will look to find some consistency in run scoring.

The middle-order will also see a shake-up, with KL Rahul likely to drop down to either number five or number six depending on when Rishabh Pant is chosen to enter the fold. Nitish Reddy’s position has also been a question mark, with some calls for India taking four front-line seamers into the contest, but the management might choose to increase his bowling workload and let his fine run of form with bat continue.

The one change India will likely make is to substitute Harshit Rana for Akash Deep. While Harshit held his own on debut in Perth, he struggled with an increased role in Adelaide, with Travis Head really laying into him. Akash Deep, who has been a regular for India in Tests this year, might get the chance as a more established seamer, with his bowling also well-suited for the pace, bounce, and lateral movement at the Gabba.

India might also bring in Washington Sundar, who had a good Test at the Gabba last time out, but Ashwin’s experience might see him continue to get the nod, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will hold the key in terms of the pace attack.

India predicted XI vs Australia, third Test match

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj