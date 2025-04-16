Rohit Sharma told 'you can play till 45 and then retire' by Michael Clarke, India captain replies 'I am going...'

Rohit Sharma's future has been a hot topic of discussion for quite some time now. Discussions of Rohit's 'retirement' picked up steam when India lost to New Zealand 0-3 last October – their first Test series defeat at home after 12 years and became inevitable when India were drubbed 1-3 in Australia, squandering the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, Rohit bounced back in a way only he can, captaining India to a Champions Trophy win in March – his second ICC trophy in nine months after the unforgettable T20 World Cup triumph last June. How long do you think Rohit Sharma will play for India?(AFP)

Many felt this was it, but Rohit ended speculations once and for all when he set the record straight by declaring, 'I am not retiring from ODIs'. How long Rohit can carry on is a question only he can answer, or perhaps the BCCI. But one thing is certain. The 2027 World Cup is definitely on his mind. And for that, if he has to go the extra mile, he will. Having come so close to winning the 2023 World Cup at home, Rohit wants to push himself one final time. He would be 41 by then, but that thought doesn't concern Rohit.

Having said that, former Australia World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke, in a staggering take, wants Rohit to continue until he is 45. It is very unlikely, though, as no cricketer of the modern era has played that long, but the World Cup-winning Aussie captain has urged Rohit to do so, more so because not too long ago, he became a father for the second time. On Clarke's Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, here is how the conversation flowed.

Michael Clarke: Huge congratulations on your boy. Super happy for you. You've got plenty of time to be a dad. You can be a dad and still play. Play till you're 45 and then retire', to which

Rohit Sharma: "I am going home tomorrow. So just one day of being dad'.

Michael Clarke: "That's the other thing a lot of people don't realise. One day at home feels like 2 weeks. Your own bed, your family, the comfort of being home and seeing both your kids."

In November last year, Rohit's wife Ritika gave birth to the couple's second child, Ahan, due to which the Indian captain had to miss the series opener in Perth. Rohit had no option but to request the BCCI to grant him paternity leave as he had missed the birth of his first-born Samaira back in 2018.

Rohit Sharma missed Samaira's birth

"In the 2018 Australia tour, I had to miss a Test match and fly back home, but I was a day late. My wife had already given birth. We were in the middle of the Boxing Day Test match. On 29th December, Day 4, Australia were 7 down at tea time. I am looking 'Ok, I can make this flight'. But Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon batted the whole time and then we had to come next morning to get them out. The flight was only in the evening so I missed it,"

"We finished the Test matches in India against New Zealand and then I requested BCCI that I just want to stay home and without even a glimpse of thought the BCCI was like ok, just go for it. Take your time. There was no pressure on me to come to Australia. It was just my call, whenever I wanted to come. And look, Australia is a place you don't want to miss playing cricket in. We all love coming here and play."