Rohit Sharma tries escaping fans after they invade training ground, gets mobbed again around his Lamborghini

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma, known for his enigmatic presence on and off the field, experienced an overwhelming fan encounter that caused quite a stir. As the 37-year-old cricketer prepared for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, a routine training session at the Reliance Corporate Park Cricket Ground in Mumbai took an unexpected turn. Rohit Sharma escapes fans in Mumbai(X)

A video circulating on social media captured the moment when a group of enthusiastic fans, eager to see their hero up close, stormed the field, forcing Rohit to make a quick exit.

Caught off guard by the sudden influx of fans, Rohit was seen jogging off the field. With the crowd closing in, he gestured to them, asking them to settle down. In an attempt to avoid further disruption, Rohit dashed toward his Lamborghini, but fans sprinted alongside the car.

Watch:

Despite the overwhelming fan attention, Rohit made sure to interact with his fans. Earlier in the day, as he drove his striking blue luxury car through a crowd of supporters, Rohit took the time to wave and acknowledge their cheers. His interaction didn’t stop there.

In a touching moment, Rohit rolled down his window to extend birthday wishes to a female fan who mentioned her special day. With a warm smile, he shook her hand, creating a once-in-a-lifetime moment for the young fan, leaving her thrilled and grateful for the personal connection.

Rohit to return to action vs New Zealand

The Indian captain will return to action next week when the side takes on New Zealand in a three-match Test series. India began their home season with a stellar 2-0 clean-sweep win over Bangladesh earlier this month, and will be aiming at capitalising on the momentum when the Kiwis visit.

New Zealand faced a major setback on Wednesday when Kane Williamson, one of the side's most prolific batter, was said to be doubtful for the series due to an injury. He won't travel with the New Zealand squad to India.