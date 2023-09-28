India's final World Cup squad to be announced today, Rohit ‘not confused’ between Axar and Ashwin

September 28 is the last date for all the teams to make changes to their World Cup 2023 squads. That means India will have to decide between Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday. The team management has made it clear that if Axar is fit, he will be in the squad. If not, then Ashwin is likely to get the nod ahead of Washington Sundar, who gave a good account of himself in the last ODI against Australia in Rajkot. Rohit's Team India played the 3rd ODI against Australia without Ashwin in Rajkot(AFP-PTI)

On the eve of India's final One Day International (ODI) appearance prior to the ICC World Cup 2023, skipper Rohit Sharma was made to answer the buzzing question about Ravichandran Ashwin's late entry in the star-studded squad for the showpiece event after the veteran all-rounder's match-winning performance against Australia. The skilful off-spinner has emerged as the top contender to replace Axar, who is still recuperating from a hamstring injury. Axar's injury that he picked in the Asia Cup has cast a major doubt over his availability for the ODI World Cup.

On Wednesday, the Indian skipper entertained the same query pertaining to the vacant spot In India’s World Cup squad that will be filled by either Axar or his like-for-like replacement - Ashwin. With Axar in a race against time and Ashwin not featuring in the 3rd ODI against Australia, Rohit admitted that the Indian think tank has already finalised the 15-member roster for the World Cup prior to the deadline day.

'We are not confused': Rohit on India's World Cup squad

“When we talk about the 15 we are very clear what we want. We are not confused, we know where we are headed as a team. It's a team sport and we want everyone to come and play their part - that's how we win championships. It's about looking after the body and try and stay fresh for the next one and half months,” Rohit said after Australia salvaged pride with a win over India in the dead rubber at Rajkot.

Rohit, Kohli mark ODI returns with sparkling knocks

With big guns returning to IndIa's squad in the form of Kohli and Rohit, the hosts rested Ashwin and gave a start to Washington Sundar. Opening the innings with make-shift opener Sundar, Indian skipper Rohit played a blistering knock of 81 off 57 balls. However, Rohit's moral-boosting knock failed to save India's blushes as the Men In Blue were outplayed by the five-time world champions, who have ended their five-match losing streak prior to the World Cup.

Delightful gesture for Rahul

Though India suffered a rare defeat while chasing, the hosts managed to seal the series with a 2-1 margin. Returning to the playing XI only for the 3rd ODI, skipper Rohit came up with a heartwarming gesture for KL Rahul, who masterminded India's first two wins in the recently concluded series. The veteran India opener summoned Rahul to collect the trophy after India's series win.

On Bumrah's return

Pleased with India's performance, Rohit also opened up about Jasprit Bumrah's return to the ODI squad for the World Cup. Pace ace Bumrah leaked 81 runs but the senior fast bowler bagged crucial wickets of Marnus Labuschagne (72), Alex Carey (11) and Glenn Maxwell (5) in the high-scoring encounter at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Bumrah was rested for the 2nd ODI although the pacer rejoined the squad for the Rajkot encounter.

“I'm pretty happy, of course, I would like to go all the way along but if I'm hitting like that I'm happy. In the last 7-8 ODIs we have played really well, we have been challenged under different conditions and different teams, and I thought we responded to that challenge pretty well. Unfortunately, not the result we wanted today. I'm pretty happy, more importantly how he (Bumrah) feels body-wise, he has got so much skill, one bad game can happen to anyone. How he feels mentally and body-wise is key for us and that's looking good for us,” Rohit reflected on India's final ODI assignment before the World Cup. Hosts India will meet Australia in its ICC World Cup 2023 opener at Chennai on October 8.

