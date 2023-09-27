Watch: Maxwell in disbelief after plucking stunner to end Rohit’s record-fest knock; IND captain’s reaction sums it up

With India tasked to chase down a gigantic total against Australia in the third One Day International (ODI), Rohit Sharma activated demolition mode as the Indian skipper took the Australian bowling attack to the cleaners at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday. After being rested for the first two games of the ODI series, skipper Rohit returned to the Indian lineup for the final encounter in the lead-up to the upcoming edition of the ICC World Cup 2023. Glenn Maxwell plucked a stunner to dismiss Rohit Sharma in the 3rd ODI(PTI-Jio Cinema)

Opening the Indian innings with make-shift opener Washington Sundar, captain Rohit played a stroke-filled knock to give India a promising start in Rajkot. After smashing his 52nd half-century, the senior batter was closing in on a brilliant hundred before spinner Glenn Maxwell made his presence felt. The talented all-rounder plucked a stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss an on-song Rohit in the 21st over.

Maxwell takes stunner to dismiss Rohit

Maxwell was in disbelief after the Aussie all-rounder took a one-handed catch to end Rohit’s record-fest knock against Cummins and Co. in Rajkot. Rohit was livid with himself although the senior batter powered India to 144-2 in the Rajkot ODI. Interestingly, spinner Maxwell bagged crucial wickets of Sundar (18), Rohit (82) and Virat Kohli (56) in the high-scoring encounter at Rajkot.

Record-fest outing for Rohit

Senior batter Rohit achieved a unique feat as the opener scored his first half-century within the first 10 overs of an ODI. Batting icons Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and ex-cricketer Robin Uthappa are the only Indian batters to achieve the same feat in ODIs. Rohit also became the first batter to hit five sixes against the Aussie bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.

The 36-year-old India opener is the fastest to smoke 550 sixes in international cricket. India's all-format captain Rohit achieved the feat in 471 innings for the Men In Blue. The star batter has hit 553 sixes in his glittering career. He is only behind legendary batter Chris Gayle, who fired 551 sixes for the West Indies in international cricket.

