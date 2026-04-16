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Rohit Sharma uncertainty leaves Mumbai Indians scrambling: Who will replace the former captain in PBKS clash?

Rohit Sharma was seen at the Wankhede nets on Wednesday evening, going through light warm-up drills and jogging with a heavily strapped leg.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 12:19 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Rohit Sharma suffered an injury during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Sunday, retiring hurt on 19 off 13 at the Wankhede Stadium with what appeared to be a hamstring issue. While the team management is yet to provide a clear update, uncertainty continues to loom over his availability for the upcoming home game against Punjab Kings on Thursday, leaving Mumbai Indians with a major selection headache.

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma getting treated from physio during the 2026 IPL cricket match between MI Vs RCB at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Rohit was seen at the Wankhede nets on Wednesday evening, going through light warm-up drills and jogging with a heavily strapped leg. However, his limited activity only fuelled speculation around his participation. “The medical team and coaching staff are assessing him, and we will get to know,” a team official was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India during the session.

That leaves Mumbai with a key question — who replaces Rohit if he misses out?

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Mumbai have two overseas batting options, but Will Jacks is yet to join the squad after seeking extended leave earlier in the season. The England all-rounder is currently en route to India and will not be available for Thursday’s game.

Mumbai are currently placed ninth in the points table with one win in four matches, which came against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede in their season opener. They have since lost three in a row. PBKS, on the other hand, are in third place and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament thus far, with seven points.

Punjab hold a superior record against Mumbai with a 3-2 edge in their last five matches. However, at the Wankhede, the two are even at 5-5.

 
rohit sharma mumbai indians ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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