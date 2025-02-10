Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Rohit Sharma uses OnePlus?': India captain's post-match phone call takes social media by storm

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 10, 2025 11:03 AM IST

After his match-winning ton, Rohit Sharma was spotted having an animated discussion with someone over the phone.

India fell to a four-wicket defeat against England in the second ODI of their ongoing three-match series, on Sunday. The hosts won by four wickets and it also saw Rohit Sharma silence his critics with a sensational ton. The skipper was dismissed for a single-digit score in the first ODI but staged a comeback in style in Cuttack.

Rohit Sharma during a phone call.
Rohit Sharma during a phone call.

In the second ODI, India were set a target of 305 runs, and successfully chased it down, cruising to 308/6 in 44.3 overs. Meanwhile, Rohit clobbered 119 runs off 90 balls, packed with 12 fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, fellow opener Shubman Gill also contributed with a knock of 60 runs off 52 deliveries. Virat Kohli, who made his return to the squad, saw his poor form continue as he cold muster only five runs off eight balls.

Also Read: 'Welcome back, skipper. Missed you': Rohit Sharma wins back dressing room trust, shrugs off one of his 'worst feelings'

After his match-winning ton, Rohit was spotted having an animated discussion with someone over the phone, and it raised the interest of social media. Fans began to question which phone was Rohit using as the one during the match wasn’t an iPhone.

Fans on X came to the conclusion that he was using a OnePlus 12, and it atleast looked like that in videos.

Here is what fans had to say:

The first innings saw half-centuries from Joe Root (69) and Ben Duckett (65) as England posted 304 in 49.5 overs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja struck thrice for India.

Rohit’s century comes at the right time, with also the Champions Trophy coming up. Rohit was in poor form recently, and calls to drop him increased after his poor showings at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Ranji Trophy.

Speaking after the second ODI, Rohit said, “(On the importance of middle overs) It's quite important, the game can go either side. If you manage and squeeze in the middle overs, it helps you not to worry at the death. In both the game, even in Nagpur, we squeezed in the middle overs and even here we squeezed in the middle overs. When you take wickets in the middle overs, you can contain the opposition. We want to keep getting better as a team. I said after the last match as well, we want to get better as a team and as players. As long guys are clear what they are supposed to do and whatever the captain and coach is saying, if they execute it then there's not much to think about.”

The result also saw India secure a series-clinching victory on Sunday, and now the series stands at 2-0. Meanwhile, the third ODI is scheduled for February 12.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On