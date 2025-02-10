'Rohit Sharma uses OnePlus?': India captain's post-match phone call takes social media by storm

India fell to a four-wicket defeat against England in the second ODI of their ongoing three-match series, on Sunday. The hosts won by four wickets and it also saw Rohit Sharma silence his critics with a sensational ton. The skipper was dismissed for a single-digit score in the first ODI but staged a comeback in style in Cuttack. Rohit Sharma during a phone call.

In the second ODI, India were set a target of 305 runs, and successfully chased it down, cruising to 308/6 in 44.3 overs. Meanwhile, Rohit clobbered 119 runs off 90 balls, packed with 12 fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, fellow opener Shubman Gill also contributed with a knock of 60 runs off 52 deliveries. Virat Kohli, who made his return to the squad, saw his poor form continue as he cold muster only five runs off eight balls.

After his match-winning ton, Rohit was spotted having an animated discussion with someone over the phone, and it raised the interest of social media. Fans began to question which phone was Rohit using as the one during the match wasn’t an iPhone.

Fans on X came to the conclusion that he was using a OnePlus 12, and it atleast looked like that in videos.

Here is what fans had to say:

The first innings saw half-centuries from Joe Root (69) and Ben Duckett (65) as England posted 304 in 49.5 overs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja struck thrice for India.

Rohit’s century comes at the right time, with also the Champions Trophy coming up. Rohit was in poor form recently, and calls to drop him increased after his poor showings at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Ranji Trophy.

Speaking after the second ODI, Rohit said, “(On the importance of middle overs) It's quite important, the game can go either side. If you manage and squeeze in the middle overs, it helps you not to worry at the death. In both the game, even in Nagpur, we squeezed in the middle overs and even here we squeezed in the middle overs. When you take wickets in the middle overs, you can contain the opposition. We want to keep getting better as a team. I said after the last match as well, we want to get better as a team and as players. As long guys are clear what they are supposed to do and whatever the captain and coach is saying, if they execute it then there's not much to think about.”

The result also saw India secure a series-clinching victory on Sunday, and now the series stands at 2-0. Meanwhile, the third ODI is scheduled for February 12.