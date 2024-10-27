Menu Explore
Rohit, Virat Kohli leave for Mumbai to be with family hours after Pune loss; IND set 'compulsory' rule ahead of 3rd Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 27, 2024 06:31 AM IST

The third and final Test match of the series will be played in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, starting November 1

India incurred an embarrassing low on Saturday as New Zealand scripted a 113-run victory in the second Test match in Pune to snap their 12-year unbeaten Test series streak at home. It was the first time since 1983 that India lost three Test matches at home, all under Rohit Sharma. New Zealand had won the series opener last Sunday in Bengaluru by eight wickets, which India's first loss to the visitors at home in 36 years.

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli before the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024(PTI)
According to a report in The Indian Express, moments after the loss, India captain Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul drove to Mumbai to be with their family. The rest of the Indian players and the members of the support staff will reach the city, which will host the third and final Test match of the series, starting November 1, on Sunday. The players also have been given a two-day break before they regroup for the Wankhede clash.

No 'optional training' for India

The report further said that following the end of the two-day break in Mumbai, they will have to attend the two practice sessions in the lead up to the series finale. “The team management has asked the players to be present for two days of practice on October 30 and 31. It’s compulsory and no one can skip it,” a source informed the national daily.

Usually, in the case of back-to-back matches in a series, senior players and fast bowlers often opt to skip practice sessions or have light training drills to stay injury-free, manage the workload, and provide themselves enough time to recover. However, in the wake of the series defeat, India's first after a streak of 18 wins at home since 2013, and with the World Test Championship final qualification at stake, the management has cancelled that privilege, thus calling for compulsory training sessions.

Following the end of the series, India will leave for Australia for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on November 10.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
