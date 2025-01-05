‘Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli should play County cricket’: Manjrekar’s brutal message to selectors in ‘retirement’ remark

The Indian cricket team is currently going through a tough phase, which has been made worse by veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s continued batting struggles. Rohit missed the first Test due to paternity leave, and Jasprit Bumrah took over as standby captain as India won in Perth. But on Rohit’s return after the first Test, it has gone downhill for the visitors in Australia. Rohit played three Tests in the ongoing tour, and has managed a top score of 10, and now he has been excluded from the playing XI for the final fixture in Sydney. Indian cricket team Head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a practice session.(ANI Pictures Wire)

Meanwhile, Kohli got a classic hundred in the second innings in Perth. But since then, he has looked like a different cricketer, filled with self-doubt in his shot selection. Then, also deliveries outside the off stump have unsettled him, as he has been out caught behind plenty of times.

Speaking on Star Sports, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar assessed Kohli’s current form and felt that the RCB star has ‘a technical problem’. He said, “Kohli, with the body of work he has had, his impact and tenacity every time he comes, he’s giving his very best. All the confidence he had is getting eroded. He’s backing himself, giving himself the best chance with his fitness and application. But clearly, there is a technical problem and now; there is a problem of confidence as well.”

‘Play county cricket’

India’s next Test series is after the Champions Trophy, and they will tour England. Manjrekar urged Rohit and Kohli to ‘play county cricket’, if the Indian team selectors continued to back the duo.

“The next series is not going to be easy for Virat as in England, it will be more or less the same. There will be swinging balls outside the off stump. But if both Rohit and Virat intend to continue, and the selectors want to back them, I would like to see both of them play county cricket and convince the people who will take the big call whether they are ready. Retirement is up to the individual while leaving people out is up to the selectors,” he added.

India have managed to stage a possible fightback in the final Test, as they look to end the series in a 2-2 draw. After posting 185 in the first innings, they restricted Australia to 181. Then the visitors reached 141/6 at Stumps on Day 2, with a lead of 145 at the SCG.