'Rohit, watch your pads!': Steyn warns IND skipper as SA legend snubs Bumrah to name 5 pacers to watch out for in WC

In a recent interview, heading in to the 2023 World Cup, India skipper Rohit Sharma had revealed that Dale Steyn was the toughest bowler he faced in his career and surprisingly, a few days, the South Africa legend admitted that he rather faced difficulty in bowling to the India opener during his illustrious career, admitting that he managed to get the better of him only a handful of times. However, Steyn, in a sperate interaction, did warn Rohit of a potential threat he might face during then impending World Cup campaign at home as he named five fast bowlers to watch out for in the tournament.

Dale Steyn has a warning for Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup

The 2023 ODI World Cup will begin from October 5 onwards with 2019 finalists England and New Zealand kicking off the proceedings in Ahmedabad. India will begin their campaign three days later, against five-time champions Australia in Chennai and prior to the that the Men in Blue will face Netherlands in their final warm-up game for the World Cup after their first, against defending champions England, was washed out due to rain in Guwahati.

Speaking on a video released by ICC on their Instagram page, Steyn revealed the names of five fast bowlers "who could do some damage at 2023 World Cup." Among the pacers was Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi and the only remark Steyn made of him was rather directed towards the Indian captain. He said: “Rohit Sharma, watch your pads!”

The two faced each other three times in an ODI match - one in 2018 Asia Cup and twice in 2023, both in the continental event last month. Shaheen dismissed him in the first match this year, in the group-stage tie, but Rohit survived in the second match. The India opener has overall managed 33 runs in 42 balls against the left-arm pacer in ODIs, for one dismissal.

Steyns ignores Jasprit Bumrah

Steyns did not include Bumrah in his list of five fast bowlers as only one Indian made the list. The veteran pacer picked Mohammed Siraj as he said: "He swings the ball upfront, knock over the big batters, key player for India.”

The other three fast bowlers include South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, New Zealand's Trent Boult and Mark Wood of England. Steyn in fact predicted Boult to emerge as the leading wicket-taker in this World Cup.

