Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh reveals newborn son's name in cryptic Christmas-themed Instagram story

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2024 02:14 PM IST

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh took to her social media account to share an adorable post which had a Christmas-themed family cutout

India captain Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, revealed the name of his newborn son in a cryptic Christmas-themed Instagram post on Sunday. The couple were blessed with their second child on November 15, owing to which Rohit missed the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Perth at the Optus Stadium.

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh(Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram)
Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh(Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram)

Ritika took to her social media account to share an adorable post which had a Christmas-themed family cutout, with each member - a mother, father and two children - bearing a name. Ritika and Rohit were named 'Ro' and 'Rits', the daughter was named ‘Sammy’ for Samaira, and the son was named 'Ahaan,' with the couple revealing the name of their newborn.

Ritika Sajdeh's hristmas-themed Instagram post
Ritika Sajdeh's hristmas-themed Instagram post

Rohit to bat at No. 5 in 2nd Australia Test?

The 37-year-old joined the Indian camp about a week back, during the first Test in Perth, where the visitors won by a record margin of 295 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Rohit was expected to assume his original role in the second Test in Adelaide, which will be a Pink Ball game, but with KL Rahul, his replacement in Perth, having carved out a valiant knock off 77 in the second innings, which stitching a record 201-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the India captain hinted that he might bat at No. 5 against Australia.

Rohit dropped the major hint on Sunday after India announced the team list for the warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, which showed his name at No. 5. Later, Rahul was sent to open alongside Jaiswal in the practice game.

The last time Rohit batted at No. 5 was back in 2018. Overall, he played 16 innings at the position, scoring 437 runs in nine matches at 29.13, with three fifties. However, all of those knocks came outside India.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
Follow Us On