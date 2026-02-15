Rohit Sharma's airport clip on eve of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash sparks Colombo travel buzz

Rohit is also one of the official brand ambassadors of the T20 World Cup.

India take on Pakistan in their upcoming T20 World Cup fixture on Sunday in Colombo, and it looks like Rohit Sharma will also be there at the R Premadasa Stadium to cheer for Suryakumar Yadav and Co. In a viral video from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport, the former India captain and his wife Ritika Sajdeh appeared to be departing for an unnamed destination. But with the India vs Pakistan clash upcoming, fans have been guessing that it's for the T20 World Cup fixture.

During India's T20 World Cup opener against the USA in Mumbai, Rohit was seen walking out with the trophy he lifted in 2024. The title also ended India's long 11-year ICC trophy drought.

The upcoming India vs Pakistan game has been riddled with controversy. Political and diplomatic tensions between the countries have boiled over onto the cricket field since the Pahalgam attack last year. It intensified at the 2025 Asia Cup last year, when Indian players refused to shake hands with Pakistan cricketers before and after their matches.

Ahead of the match, both captains were asked if they would shake hands on Sunday. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said, "We will see about it tommorow."

"Cricket should be played in (right) spirit. My personal opinion may not matter. But cricket should be played according to how it has always been meant to be played. It's up to them to decide what to do," he added.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar said, "Now wait for 24 hours for that. Why put so much focus on that? We have come to play cricket. We will play good cricket. We will take all those calls later tomorrow. Wait for it. Eat well and go to sleep."