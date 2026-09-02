Rohit Sharma's future to be discussed at BCCI review meeting amid board-selector rift: Report

A high-powered BCCI meeting will be held on Thursday in Mumbai, where a number of topics, ranging from Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector to the recent UK and Sri Lanka tours, will be in focus. The meeting will be attended by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Agarkar and Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman, with reports even indicating the presence of captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.
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According to a report in Cricbuzz, the board meeting will also include a discussion on the future of Rohit Sharma, after speculation emerged last month that the top brass in the board and the selection committee were not on the same page.
It was earlier reported in the media that the selectors don't have Rohit in their scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup, and that the former India captain was communicated to regarding the same. One of the selectors even took a senior BCCI official into confidence over the matter. However, after the end of the second ODI during the tour of England in July, rumours emerged that the series finale at Lord's would be Rohit's final appearance in India colours.
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This snowballed into a social media debate before Saikia put an end to it by throwing his weight behind Rohit continuing his international career. And this did not sit right with the selectors.
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This snowballed into a social media debate before Saikia put an end to it by throwing his weight behind Rohit continuing his international career. And this did not sit right with the selectors.
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The meeting will hence address the issue surrounding Rohit's future.
The speculation had emerged after Rohit's scores of 11 and 26 in the opening two games against England, which also sparked a discussion over Yashasvi Jaiswal's absence from the line-up. However, Rohit responded to the noise with his bat, smashing 138 despite India's defeat to send a clear message that he wasn't done yet.
A PTI report revealed that despite the century, it can't be said with certainty that Rohit will board that South Africa-bound flight next year.
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India have their next ODI assignment in November in New Zealand, where they will play five matches, followed by three at home against Sri Lanka at the end of this year.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.