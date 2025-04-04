Menu Explore
Rohit Sharma's 'leaked' chat with Zaheer Khan has fans fearing MI 'controversy': 'Jab karna tha maine kiya, ab nahi…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 04, 2025 06:18 AM IST

The video was posted on the eve of Mumbai Indians' match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Rohit Sharma found himself amid another controversy, which fans feared, after a video posted on Mumbai Indians' social media page went viral, reminding them of a similar incident that happened last year in the IPL. The video was posted on the eve of Mumbai Indians' match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

MI are set to face LSG on Friday in Lucknow
MI are set to face LSG on Friday in Lucknow

Mumbai shared a six-second clip on their social media page with the caption: "Q: For how long are you going to watch this reel? A: Haaanjiiii."

While the clip highlighted the bond between Rohit and LSG captain Rishabh Pant, who was seen walking up to the 37-year-old and hugging him, fans were more concerned about the initial split seconds of the video, which had a conversation between Rohit and Zaheer Khan, who is currently the mentor of the Lucknow team and was a former MI coach.

During those few seconds, Rohit can be heard saying, “Jo jab Karna tha maine kiya barabar se, ab mereko kuch karne ki zarurat nahi hai (Whatever had to be done, I did it properly, now I don't need to do anything).”

Fans feared another controversy was looming for the India captain after he “got exposed again.”

What happened in IPL 2024?

Rohit landed in trouble last year after a video of him conversing with the then Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar ahead of the clash at Eden Garden went viral on social media. The Mumbai Indians star was allegedly talking about the situation in the MI camp, stating that everything would change one by one. KKR later removed the video from their social media page.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore later broke the silence on the viral chat. Speaking to RevSportz, he said, "I didn't even know about it. I think it's just a storm in a teacup. They have been good friends since god knows how long, and someone has done something there just to create some mischief. I talked to both of them; they were talking about something else. Some people just have too much time on their hands."

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with KKR vs SRH Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
