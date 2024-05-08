Rohit Sharma's single-digit saga; Dube, Chahal fall flat: Who soared and who snored after booking T20 World Cup ticket
It has been a mixed bag in the IPL for players selected in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.
It has been has just over a week since India announced their squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. All players are active in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), in which all teams have played at least one match since the Indian team was announced. The T20 World Cup will be held in the USA and the West Indies from June 1, with India playing their first match on June 5 against Ireland. It has also been reported that those players whose teams are not involved in the IPL playoffs will travel to New York, USA on May 21. The rest will leave after the IPL final, scheduled to be held on May 26.
As is usually the case with any Indian team selection news, there were a few omissions that raised a few eyebrows. Performances by those players who have been called up have been a bit of a mixed bag since the squad announcement on April 30. Let's take a look at how the 15 players have fared:
1. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)
April 30: 4 (5) vs LSG
May 3: 11(12) vs KKR
May 6: 4(5) vs SRH
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)
May 2: 67 (40) vs SRH
May 8: 4(2) vs DC
3. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
May 4: 42 (27) vs GT
4. Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)
April 30: 10 (6) vs LSG
May 3: 56 (35) vs KKR
May 6: 102* (51) vs SRH
5. Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals)
May 7: 15 (13), 0 catches/0 stumpings vs RR
6. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)
May 2: 0 (1), 0c/0s vs SRH
May 8: 86 (46), 0c/0s vs DC
7. Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)
April 30: 0 (1), 2/26 (4 overs) vs LSG
May 3: 1 (3), 2/44 (4 overs) vs KKR
May 6: DNB, 3/31 (4 overs) vs SRH
8. Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings)
May 1: 0(1), 1/14 (1 over) vs PBKS
May 5: 0(1) vs PBKS
9. Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)
May 1: 2(4), 0/22 (3 overs) vs PBKS
May 5: 43 (26), 3/20 (4 overs) vs PBKS
10. Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals)
May 7: 15 (10), 1/25 (3 overs) vs RR
11. Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals)
May 7: 2/25 (4 overs), 5*(2) vs RR
12. Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals)
May 2: 0/62 (4 overs)
May 7: 1/48 (4 overs)
13. Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)
May 1: 1/52 (4 overs) vs CSK
May 5: 2/42 (4 overs) vs CSK
14. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)
April 30: 0/17 (4 overs) vs LSG
May 3: 3/18 (3.5 overs), 1* (1) vs KKR)
May 7: 1/23 (4 overs)
15. Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
May 4: 2/29 (4 overs) vs GT
