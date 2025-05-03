Romario Shepherd unleashes carnage at CSK, wrecks Khaleel for 33-run over; smashes second-fastest fifty in IPL history

Romario Shepherd unleashed carnage in the IPL 2025 on Saturday, smashing a half-century in just 14 deliveries to stun the Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. The West Indian unleashed a ruthless assault on Khaleel Ahmed in what became the most expensive over of IPL 2025 so far — a staggering 33 runs in the 19th over, before smashing Matheesha Pathirana for two fours and as many sixes in the final over to race to his fifty. Royal Challengers Bengaluru' Romario Shepherd in action as he hits four runs(REUTERS)

The carnage began right from the first ball of the 19th over. Khaleel, opting for a slower one wide of off, saw Shepherd dismiss it with disdain.

The second ball was right in the slot, and Shepherd made no mistake. With his front leg cleared, he smoked the fuller delivery straight down the ground for another six. Khaleel tried to break the rhythm with a slower off-cutter outside off, but even that was swatted away. Shepherd got a thick edge, and the ball sailed over short third for a streaky four.

By now, the momentum had completely shifted, and Khaleel looked rattled. He followed up with a full toss outside off – a gift at this stage – and Shepherd accepted it gleefully, sending the ball rocketing past the bowler for a third six in the over.

Then came the chaos. On what was supposed to be the fifth delivery, Khaleel went around the wicket and attempted a wide, short slower ball. Shepherd, off balance, still managed to carve it over point for a sensational six. As if the blow wasn’t harsh enough, the siren sounded – it was a no-ball. Khaleel’s back foot had clipped the return crease during his delivery stride.

He recovered momentarily on the free hit, nailing a pinpoint wide yorker that beat Shepherd. But the relief was short-lived. On the final delivery, Khaleel went full again and Shepherd ended the over the same way it began — with a boundary.

The final over

The carnage continued in the final over when Tim David, Shepherd's batting partner, rightfully took a single off the first delivery to bring the power-hitting West Indian on the strike. Pathirana may have been the most threatening bowler for the Super Kings on the night, having already picked three wickets, but it did little to rattle the RCB batter. He smashed a back-of-the-length delivery from Pathirana for a four before being beaten by the bowler while attempting a shot on the off-side.

However, Shepherd came back strongly, smashing a four and a six off the next two deliveries to race to 47 off 13 deliveries. The record for the fastest half-century stayed intact with Yashasvi Jaiswal (in 13 deliveries), but Shepherd became the second-fastest as he dispatched Pathirana's final ball for a maximum over long-off.

These were the two overs that dismantled CSK’s death-bowling plans, leaving Khaleel with figures to forget (0/65 in 3 overs) and Shepherd with a moment of IPL history.