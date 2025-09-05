Ross Taylor comes out of retirement, legend ditches New Zealand to play for...

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, who represented the Kiwis in 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is, is coming out of retirement. Yes, you read that right. However, there's a twist to the tale as he won't be representing the BlackCaps. The 41-year-old is all set to represent Samoa in the upcoming Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Oman as the nation tries to seal a qualification in the tournament set to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year. New Zealand legend Ross Taylor has come out of retirement.(Action Images via Reuters)

Taylor has been named in Samoa's squad for the Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier, the last step in the nation's journey to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The qualifying tournament will begin on October 8, 2025.

Ross Taylor made the announcement on Instagram, making it official. He termed the decision as something more than just a “return to the game” he dearly loves.

“Coming out of retirement. It’s official – I’m proud to announce that I’ll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket. This is more than just a return to the game I love — it’s the huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family,” said Taylor on Instagram.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field. Time to get back out there – #685 to the world! CHEEEHOOO,” he added.

All you need to know about Ross Taylor and Samoa

According to the official website of the ICC, Taylor holds a Samoan passport through his mother's heritage. He became eligible for his second national team after a three-year standout period following his last game for New Zealand in April 2022.

For New Zealand, Ross Taylor scored more than 18,000 runs across all formats of the game, including 1909 at a strike rate of 122.37 in his T20I career.

The right-hander also played seven editions of the Indian Premier League and five editions of the Caribbean Premier League.

Samoa T20 Squad: Caleb Jasmat (c), Ross Taylor, Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Daniel Burgess, Douglas Finau, Sam French, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ben Mailata, Noah Mead, Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Fereti Sululoto, Saumani Tiai, Ili Tugaga.