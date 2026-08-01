Roston Chase warns West Indies of complacency; he is determined to take full advantage of ‘home conditions’

West Indies captain Roston Chase is not at all complacent ahead of the second and last Test against Pakistan starting on Sunday at Port-of-Spain. The Caribbean team won the first game this past Tuesday by 90 runs after Pakistan failed to chase down 211, thanks to Jayden Seales’ five-for.

Roston Chase and Babar Azam posing with the trophy. (AFP)

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The last few weeks have been quite fantastic for the West Indies at home. Not long ago, they also beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-game rubber. Chase wants to win another series to make it two in two. The Windies captain doesn’t want any complacency in the camp. What he says shows that the entire West Indies set-up is determined to get back where they belonged once in the longest format of the game.

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"After having the year last year [West Indies won one and lost eight], we sat down with the plan and said that this is where we want to be. And as I said, we're exactly where we want to be. We want to level up," Chase told reporters at the Queen's Park Oval.

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{{^usCountry}} "We want to just come into this second Test, not take anything for granted, just go through the processes that we've sat down and talked about. We want to come and execute them to the best of our ability. And look to get that second victory,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We want to just come into this second Test, not take anything for granted, just go through the processes that we've sat down and talked about. We want to come and execute them to the best of our ability. And look to get that second victory,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Chase’s plan is very simple: just don’t lose at home. In the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, the Caribbean team is second from bottom at 8th, only ahead of Pakistan, following their win in the first Test at Trinidad. Chase believes that if somehow they can take full advantage of the home conditions against visiting teams, that will be the first step towards becoming one of the top Test sides in the world.

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"We're very blessed and very happy for the results that we've been having at home so far. But I want to make home our fortress, where we make it very difficult for teams to come to the Caribbean and beat us. Because it's our own conditions, we know them inside out, and better than the opposition. So I think we want to really make home advantage count, and we've been doing that well so far. So, as I said, we're lucky to continue in the vein of form that we've been in, and to take victory in this second game," he said.