Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch RCB vs DC on TV, online

With the Women's Premier League (WPL) having finally begun, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second fixture of the tournament, on Sunday (March 5), at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB will be aiming for a strong start and are considered to be one of the favourties to clinch the trophy. Mandhana was also the most expensive buy in the WPL 2023 auction, costing ₹3.4 crore. RCB also dished out ₹1.9 crore for India's rising star Richa Ghosh. The wicketkeeper-batter will be a crucial cog in the middle order. The franchise also boasts international cricketers like Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry, New Zealand's Sophie Devine and England's Heather Knight.

Having recently led Australia to T20 World Cup glory, Meg Lanning will also skipper Delhi, who possess one of the strongest batting units in the tournament. Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been in resurgent batting form for India, is the side's most expensive player, costing ₹2.2 crore. Meanwhile, opener Shafali Verma will be hoping to find some momentum after a poor run of form in the T20 World Cup. Jess Jonassen, who was in good form in South Africa, came for a bargain, with DC purchasing her for ₹50 lakhs.

When will the RCB vs DC WPL 2023 match take place?

The RCB vs DC WPL 2023 match will take place on Sunday, March 5, 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the RCB vs DC WPL 2023 match take place?

The RCB vs DC WPL 2023 match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where will the RCB vs DC WPL 2023 match be broadcasted live on television in India?

In India, the RCB vs DC WPL 2023 match will be broadcasted live on television through Sports18 Network.

Where will the live streaming of RCB vs DC WPL 2023 match be available in India?

In India, the RCB vs DC WPL 2023 match will be live streamed on JioCinema. Also, follow live score and latest updates from https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

