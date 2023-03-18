Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Giants in Match 16 of WPL 2023, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB are bottom of the table, with only two points from six games. Against UPW in their previous fixture, RCB won their first match of the season, clinching victory by five wickets. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants are fourth in the five-team table with four points from six games. The Sneh Rana-led side sealed a win in their previous fixture against second-placed DC, winning by 11 runs. Both sides will be aiming to get a win and build some momentum. RCB face GG in their next WPL 2023 game.(PTI)

When will the RCB vs GG WPL 2023 cricket match take place?

The RCB vs GG WPL 2023 cricket match will take place at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (March 18).

Where will the RCB vs GG WPL 2023 cricket match take place?

The RCB vs GG WPL 2023 cricket match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where will the RCB vs GG WPL 2023 cricket match be broadcasted live on television in India?

The RCB vs GG WPL 2023 cricket match will be broadcasted live on television in India through Sports18 Network.

Where will the live streaming of RCB vs GG WPL 2023 cricket match be available?

The RCB vs GG WPL 2023 cricket match will be live streamed via Jio Cinema.

