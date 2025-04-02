Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch RCB vs GT match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru couldn't have asked for a better start to the new IPL season, under new captain Rajat Patidar. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders at their own backyard in the 2025 season opener last month, before scripting a 17-year first with a win against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk. After being on the road for two weeks, RCB are back home to host their first IPL 2025 game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as they take on Gujarat Titans. RCB vs GT Live Streaming IPL: Here are the details of when and where to watch IPL match live online and on TV.(PTI)

The Shubman Gill-led side, on the other hand, played both their opening games at home in Ahmedabad. While they lost their campaign opener against Punjab Kings, they bounced back to beat Mumbai Indians last Saturday. GT's first away game this season, in Bengaluru, will have Mohammed Siraj's emotions flowing, having represented RCB in 87 matches in his IPL career before being released ahead of the auction last November.

The two sides have faced each other just five times in IPL, with RCB leading 3-2 after back-to-back wins in last season.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025: Live streaming and live telecast details

