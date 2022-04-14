RR Predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2022: Will Sanju Samson be tempted to play New Zealand's star all-rounder?

The Rajasthan Royals will return to action on Thursday when the side faces Gujarat Titans in their fifth match of the 2022 Indian Premier League. With three wins in four games, the Royals are currently at the top of the table and will be aiming at retaining their position when they face the high-flying Gujarat Titans. The Royals enjoyed a narrow victory in their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, when they defeated the KL Rahul-led side by 3 runs. (Follow IPL Coverage)

Titans, meanwhile, faced their first loss of the season to the Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week and will be aiming for a strong return on Thursday. As the two sides meet, let's take a look at the Rajasthan Royals probable XI:

Jos Buttler: One of the most consistent players for the Royals this season, Buttler is an absolute no-brainer in their XI. The England wicketkeeper-batter currently holds the Orange Cap with 218 runs in four games; however, he was dismissed cheaply in the side's previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (13), as he opened with a new partner – Devdutt Padikkal.

Devdutt Padikkal: The left-handed batter replaced youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top spot and is likely to retain his place in the role. Padikkal had 30+ scores across all three games at no.3 before being promoted to the opening spot, and he scored 29 in as many deliveries against the Titans.

Sanju Samson: The Royals captain had scored a brisk half-century in RR's opening match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as he came to bat at no.3. However, with the promotion of Padikkal to third position for the next three games, Samson batted at 4 and often came late in the innings. This changed in the last game but Samson failed to capitalize on the opportunity, as he was dismissed on 13. The RR captain will be aiming for an improved show when he takes the field later tonight.

Rassie van der Dussen: The South African batter made his IPL debut in the previous game and even though he was dismissed cheaply (4), van der Dussen will likely be given another chance in the position against the Titans.

Shimron Hetmyer: The West Indian left-hander was key to Royals' strong finish during the side's previous game, as he remained unbeaten on 59 off just 36 deliveries to take Royals' score to 165/6 in 20 overs. Hetmyer had played a similar finishing role for the Delhi Capitals over the past two seasons and even though he struggled with inconsistency, the West Indian had an impressive start for the Royals.

Riyan Parag: The 20-year-old came after Ravichandran Ashwin against the Super Giants, which did raise some eyebrows over Parag's role in the side. The youngster hasn't bowled for Royals since the side's first game, and with the side reeling at 67/4, RR preferred to promote Ashwin over Parag. He played only 4 games for his 8-run knock.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The India senior was key to Royals' rebuild after the side lost four quick wickets in the game against Titans. RR eventually recovered from 67/4 to 135/5 in 18.2 overs before the team management decided to “retire out” Ashwin.

Kuldeep Sen: The fast bowler had a decent outing in his first game for the Royals on Sunday, as he picked the important wicket of Deepak Hooda to hurt the Super Giants in the run-chase. Kuldeep is likely to retain his place in the side when the side takes on the Titans on Thursday.

Trent Boult: The Kiwi bowler's stunning dismissal of KL Rahul in the previous game earned him laurels, and he eventually finished with impressive figures of 2/30 in four overs. The New Zealander will continue to lead the Royals' pace attack when the side faces Titans.

Prasidh Krishna: The Indian speedster has been impressive for the Royals since the start of the season. He has four dismissals in as many matches for the side so far, and took the important wicket of Jason Holder in Royals' previous game.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has been incredible for the Rajasthan Royals in the opening four games of the side so far. He currently holds the Purple Cap with 11 dismissals to his name, and ended with a four-fer in the game against Super Giants on Thursday.