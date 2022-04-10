RR Predicted XI vs LSG, IPL 2022: Rajasthan likely to bring overseas star as Samson's men look to put RCB defeat behind

The Rajasthan Royals have made a strong start to the new season, having won two of their opening three games. The side had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in their opening two games of the season; however, Sanju Samson's men fell to a four-wicket loss in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Royals would be aiming a strong return when they face Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. (Follow IPL Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the RR began with two wins, Super Giants started with a loss before registering successive victories. As such, KL Rahul's men will be high on confidence when they enter the game against the Royals.

As the two sides meet at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, let's take a look at the Royals' probable XI:

Jos Buttler A no-brainer. Buttler has been in incredible touch since the start of the season for the Royals, and also holds the Orange Cap at the moment with 205 runs in three matches so far. Buttler also slammed the first century of the current edition during the game against Mumbai Indians.

Yashasvi Jaiswal The young left-hander is yet to make a mark in the current season so far; however, the Royals are likely to keep their faith in Yashasvi. However, another cheap dismissal could potentially hurt the youngster, as Devdutt Padikkal – who has already opened in the tournament – could be given preference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devdutt Padikkal While Padikkal is yet to play a big knock in the season so far, he has made significant contributions at no.3 in two of the first three games for the Royals. While the young left-hander scored 41 in the first game against SRH, Padikkal slammed a 29-ball 37 in the previous match for the side.

Sanju Samson The captain began the tournament with a quickfire 55 (off 27 deliveries) as he arrived at no.3. However, he promoted Padikkal ahead of him in the next two games, registering scores of 30 and 8 respectively. Samson arrived in the 11th over for the RR innings against RCB.

Shimron Hetmyer The West Indian's 31-ball unbeaten 42 helped RR reached a strong target against RCB, even as the side eventually lost the game. Hetmyer has been in fine form for the RR, registering scores of 30+ in all games so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Riyan Parag/Jimmy Neesham The youngster neither batted nor bowled in the side's previous game against RCB, and didn't enjoy much of an opportunity in the first two games as well. Hence, the Royals might also be inclined towards handing a franchise debut to New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham.

Ravichandran Ashwin The off-spinner's 20-run over against Dinesh Karthik eventually proved to be the game-changer as the RCB registered a remarkable win over the RR. However, Ashwin continues to be one of the most consistent spinners in the shortest format and RR will be hoping for an improved show from the spinner against LSG.

Navdeep Saini The India speedster is likely to retain his place in the side after he clinched a wicket each in both of his appearances for the Royals so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trent Boult With five wickets in three games, Trent Boult will continue to lead the pace attack for the Royals. He did prove a bit expensive in the final overs of the side's previous game against RCB and Samson might be more inclined towards using him more up front.

Yuzvendra Chahal Undoubtedly the most consistent bowler for the Royals so far, Chahal has conceded at an economy rate of merely 5.16 in three games for the side, taking 7 wickets. A no-brainer, really.

Prasidh Krishna The fast bowler made a fascinating start to the season with figures of 2/16 in four overs against the KKR. He did prove expensive against RCB, conceding 40 in four overs without a wicket; but Krishna is likely to retain his place in the XI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}