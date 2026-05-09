RR vs GT LIVE Score IPL 2026: Top 2 in sights in playoff race; RR's inconsistent batting meets GT's clinical pace corps

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Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal warms up ahead of RR's game vs GT.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score IPL 2026: Get points on the board for yourself, and take away the points from teams trying to pip you to the post. In the business end of the IPL group stages, with things beginning to look very tight in the middle, all these matches between the playoff candidates begin to feel like virtual playoffs in their own right. Entering the last sprint to the finish line, Rajasthan Royals hosting Gujarat Titans in Jaipur is the first of several such matches lined up over the course of the next two weeks, and that is sure to make for some truly enthralling cricket. On Saturday, it's the Pink Promise night for the Royals on home turf at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium – an alternate jersey, decked out in pink, and a fine night for the team to look good and set out a statement. After proving their worth as playoff contenders, the youth and inexperience in the RR team has bitten them a couple of times in recent weeks as they dropped matches to struggling Delhi in their last contest. Four losses in their last six matches shows them to be a team which needs to find momentum again, but a solid eight-day break will allow them to do just that. Gujarat is a team that RR managed to beat in their respective opening game of the season over five weeks ago – it was a tight, thrilling encounter, and promises to be that all over again. GT have shown how they like to win matches, following a template of taking early wicket sto restrict teams to subpar scores before allowing their top order to chase it down with relative ease. They have three consecutive wins, all via the chase – five of their six wins this season won chasing, and the sixth being the David Miller game where they realistically should have lost as well. Rajasthan's strengths are in some ways similar, and as are their weaknesses – a sensational top order and new-ball bowling, but an underbaked middle order still looking for answers. Donovan Ferreira is proving to be a gamechanger, and his role in this RR team could be what makes the difference, given GT's tendency to frontload their quality bowling. Eyes as always will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but how the youngster fares against Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada in the powerplay is the key battle. ...Read More

On Saturday, it's the Pink Promise night for the Royals on home turf at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium – an alternate jersey, decked out in pink, and a fine night for the team to look good and set out a statement. After proving their worth as playoff contenders, the youth and inexperience in the RR team has bitten them a couple of times in recent weeks as they dropped matches to struggling Delhi in their last contest. Four losses in their last six matches shows them to be a team which needs to find momentum again, but a solid eight-day break will allow them to do just that. Gujarat is a team that RR managed to beat in their respective opening game of the season over five weeks ago – it was a tight, thrilling encounter, and promises to be that all over again. GT have shown how they like to win matches, following a template of taking early wicket sto restrict teams to subpar scores before allowing their top order to chase it down with relative ease. They have three consecutive wins, all via the chase – five of their six wins this season won chasing, and the sixth being the David Miller game where they realistically should have lost as well. Rajasthan's strengths are in some ways similar, and as are their weaknesses – a sensational top order and new-ball bowling, but an underbaked middle order still looking for answers. Donovan Ferreira is proving to be a gamechanger, and his role in this RR team could be what makes the difference, given GT's tendency to frontload their quality bowling. Eyes as always will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but how the youngster fares against Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada in the powerplay is the key battle.