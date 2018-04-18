‘RTI Act would make BCCI more transparent and accessible’

Even though the Law Commission’s observations are recommendatory, the importance of the body means what it says usually gets accepted, said a lawyer with experience of dealing with legalities in matters of sport.

The lawyer requested anonymity because he is connected with different sporting bodies in the country.

Attempts to get the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under the ambit of the Right To Information (RTI) Act aren’t new .Now that it has been recommended by the Law Commission, it is for the Government of India to act on the matter, the lawyer said.

The biggest impact of the RTI would be that the BCCI would have to be a lot more transparent and accessible, said the lawyer. That is something the BCCI has always resisted, the lawyer said.

A number of sports federations are under the RTI Act. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) gets RTI applications regularly. One asked for details on how India prepared for the under-17 World Cup, according to an AIFF official.

An RTI application filed last year sought the dates of birth of all the players in the under-15 youth league, the official said over the phone on condition of anonymity.