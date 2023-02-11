‘Rubbed salt and lemon into Australia’s wounds': Jadeja's jibe after Axar, Shami help India take huge lead in 1st Test

Axar Patel dashed Australia's all hopes of wrapping up the Indian tail early on Day 3 of the first Test in Nagpur by slamming a well-constructed 84. He was well supported by a quickfire knock by pacer Mohammed Shami (37 off 47 balls) as India piled on 400 in their first innings, stretching their lead to a massive 223 runs. India started at 321/7, hoping to get their lead as close to 200 as possible but their confidence was jolted when Jadeja shouldered arms to a Todd Murphy delivery that went straight with the arm to crash into his off stump.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Axar and Shami, however, put together another important 52-run partnership for the 9th wicket to almost put Australia out of the game. Shami, who was dropped by Scott Bolland early in his innings, made full use of the opportunity and hit three sixes and two fours to race to 37. He was finally out caught in 133rd over to become the 7th victim of debutant Murphy.

India vs Australia 1st Test, live score

Australia had to struggle to get the last wicket too as Mohammed Siraj dug in to help Axar Patel inch closer to his maiden century in international cricket. The left-hander, unfortunately, was bowled by Australia captain Pat Cummins for 84.

Reacting to India's dominance in the first session of the third day, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja said the hosts rubbed salt and lemon into Australia's wounds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The first two days were agony, they (Australia) were burnt and hurt. But today, in this first session, India rubbed lemon and salt into those wounds," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

The former India batter said chances are high that India will register an innings win as it will be difficult for Australia to cope with the turn on offer for the Indian spin troika -Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar.

"When they were bowled out for 177, I had said that I would be surprised if India are needed to bat twice. After the first session on Day 2, it looked like Australia were making a comeback but after Lunch the way India have dominated, it will also leave its impact psychologically on the Australians. The one little thing that went in Australia's favour was that Lunch was taken when the last Indian wicket fell, otherwise their openers would have had to rush in," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadeja heaped praise on Axar Patel for coming in at No.9 and playing a crucial knock. "He has performed very well of late with the bat. The pitch is not that easy. The way Rohit batted, Axar did the same. He made the wicket look easy. If Ravindra Jadeja took 30-40 Tests to come out as a batter, he has done it only in 3-4 Tests," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON