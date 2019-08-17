Russell Domingo appointed as Bangladesh head coach

cricket

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Saturday appointed former South Africa head coach Russell Domingo as the head coach of Bangladesh. Domingo has signed a two-year deal with the BCB and is expected to arrive in Dhaka on August 21 to take charge of the team, BCB announced in a release.

“It is a massive honour to be appointed the Head Coach of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team. I have followed Bangladesh’s progress with keen interest and I am extremely excited to assist the team in reaching the goals that they are capable of,” said Domingo

“I look forward to continuing the ongoing development of current players whilst also looking towards the future and developing some new bright stars from within the talent pool of Bangladesh cricket,” Domingo added.

The 44-year old was at the helm of South African side for years between 2013 and 2017 and did a commendable job with the Proteas. Under Domingo, South Africa reached the semi-finals of the 2014 T20 World Cup and the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Domingo has also coached the Warriors franchise in South Africa’s domestic one-day and Twenty20 competitions and at the Champions League Twenty20.

“He has a wealth of experience and we have been very impressed with his passion and coaching philosophy. He has a clear idea of what is required to take the team forward,” said BCB President Nazmul Hassan.

