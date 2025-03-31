Ruturaj Gaikwad blamed for being 'too adamant' after loss against RR: 'He is under pressure, unable to speak his mind'

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary didn't mince his words as he lambasted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for being too "adamant" and not accepting that the franchise is constantly making mistakes. Tiwary's criticism came following CSK's loss against Rajasthan Royals by six runs in Guwahati in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad accused of being "too adamant."(AFP)

Tiwary referred to Gaikwad's statement after the loss against RCB, saying he was happy that the side lost by "just 50 runs." He believes the skipper is feeling the heat after CSK's back-to-back losses against RCB and Rajasthan.

In the fixture against Rajasthan Royals, CSK failed to chase down 183, and as a result, the five-time champions suffered a second consecutive loss. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried their best to get 39 runs off the final two overs. However, Sandeep Sharma held his nerve in the final over, helping Rajasthan register a narrow six-run win.

"The kind of statements Ruturaj Gaikwad has been giving after the matches, I cannot digest them. It seems like he is being too adamant and not accepting that mistakes are being made," Tiwary told Cricbuzz.

"In the last match against RCB, when MS Dhoni batted at No.9, Ruturaj Gaikwad said he was happy that the side lost by just 50 runs. This is no statement to give," he added.

'Gaikwad under pressure'

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been batting at No.3 in IPL 2025. Rahul Tripathi and Rachin Ravindra have been opening the batting for the franchise, but the duo have been unable to help the team get good starts, which has been a major stumbling block.

After the loss against Rajasthan Royals, Gaikwad took a subtle potshot at the openers, saying his not coming up top doesn't matter as he is walking out to bat in the first or second over anyway.

Tiwary feels Gaikwad is under pressure and unable to speak his mind. "The entire world was saying Dhoni should have batted higher. I think captain Gaikwad is under too much pressure. I think he wants to speak his mind but cannot," he said.

"Either he wants to defend the team because he is the captain," he added.

The Gaikwad-led side is currently in the seventh spot in the point table. The franchise will next square off against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 5.