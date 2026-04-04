Ruturaj Gaikwad blasted mercilessly after defeat vs PBKS as ex-CSK star fumes: ‘Are we fools to believe that?

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is already under the scanner following his team’s second loss of the IPL 2026 season. After finishing at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025, CSK had entered this season hoping to bounce back and make a strong start. However, the early signs have been concerning. The bowling attack has looked weak, often struggling in high-pressure situations, while the batsmen have failed to provide the stability expected of them. At the same time, Gaikwad’s captaincy is being questioned, with critics pointing to a few tactical missteps and questionable decisions in crucial moments, raising doubts over his ability to steer the team effectively this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy has come under the scanner. (ANI Pic Service)

After CSK were unable to defend the 210-run target, Gaikwad pointed out that the pitch was slow, with the ball offering good grip to the spinners during the first innings.

Reacting strongly to Gaikwad’s post-match comments about the pitch, Subramaniam Badrinath questioned the CSK captain’s assessment, disputing the claim that the wicket was slow and suggesting the opposition faced no real pressure during the run chase.

"Are we fools to believe that? How's the wicket slow? You scored 209, and there wasn't one minute, ball, or over they were under pressure in the run-chase. How's the wicket slow then?" Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - Yuvraj Singh blown away by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, offers glowing praise: ‘Even I didn’t have that’

Badrinath also highlighted the deeper issues in CSK’s batting lineup, pointing out that while Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre shared a solid partnership, the middle order lacked experience, leaving the team vulnerable in crucial situations.

"CSK are in a real dilemma. Mhatre and Ruturaj shared a good partnership. Had Ruturaj Gaikwad played a big shot and got out, the middle order is totally hollow. There is no experience there with Karthik Sharma, Prashant Veer, and Sarfaraz Khan. They didn't play Overton also. So only Dube has any experience in the middle order," he said.

Ruturaj Gaikwad gets benefit of doubt He further added that Gaikwad’s cautious approach also reflected the pressure he was under, suggesting that the skipper held back from attacking to avoid the risk of exposing CSK’s inexperienced middle order.

"Because of this, Ruturaj is also under pressure. I am not supporting him, but just giving him the benefit of the doubt for his slow knock. He had the mental fear that if he got out, CSK would fold for 140 or 150. Because of that, he couldn't attack," added Badrinath.