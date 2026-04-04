Yuvraj Singh blown away by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, offers glowing praise: ‘Even I didn’t have that’

Yuvraj Singh, a key figure in India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup wins, reserved high praise for teenage batting talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his rapid rise in the IPL and standout performances at the Under-19 World Cup. Following a stunning debut season, there were doubts over whether the 15-year-old could maintain that level this year, with talk of a second-season dip. However, he silenced those concerns in style, smashing a 15-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings to set up the chase for Rajasthan Royals. He scored 52 after 17 balls, including five sixes and four fours, where he showed his ability to hit the ball with absolute no fear of failure. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 15-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings. (AP)

Impressed by his fearless approach, Yuvraj highlighted Sooryavanshi’s exceptional bat speed, saying it is even quicker than what he had, and pointed out how it stood out while praising the youngster’s ability to take on quality bowling.

“The most remarkable thing about Vaibhav is his bat speed. His bat speed is incredibly fast, honestly, even I didn’t have that kind of speed. I’ve seen very few players with such quick hands… What stood out for me was the way he hit sixes on the off-side, even against good deliveries, that showed real quality," Yuvraj said on Sports Tak podcast.

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Sooryavanshi delivered a stunning performance in the Under-19 World Cup final against England, earning Player of the Match for a blistering 175 off just 80 balls, packed with 15 fours and 15 sixes. He reached his hundred in only 55 deliveries, one of the quickest in the tournament’s history, guiding India to their sixth title. Having recently turned 15, he is now eligible for selection at the senior level as well.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play for India” Building on his earlier praise, Yuvraj doubled down on Sooryavanshi’s potential, saying his rise to the senior India side now feels like a matter of time rather than possibility.

“IPL cricket has changed everything... As far as Vaibhav is concerned, I think 90 per cent of people already know that he will play for India. The question is not if, but when... But overall, I believe he will play for India. It’s just a matter of when," he added.