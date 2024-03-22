Ruturaj Gaikwad drops bombshell on CSK captaincy debut after Dhoni steps down: 'Not looking to fill anybody's shoes'

The official announcement of MS Dhoni handing over the Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad may have come a day before the IPL 2024 opener but the legendary cricketer had given hints to the youngster during the last season itself, revealed the new CSK skipper. On his IPL captaincy debut on Saturday in the tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Gaikwad said he came to know about the big decision last week but the hints were given by Dhoni a year ago. MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season(ANI )

"I came to know last week but Mahi bhai had hinted it last year," Gaikwad said at the toss of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match No.1 after being asked about the captaincy switch by former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

When Shastri asked Gaikwad about his feelings about filling in the big shoes of Dhoni, the right-handed opening batter said: I'm not looking to fill Mahi bhai's shoes. I'm going to try and bring my own shoes."

Having joined the franchise in 2019, Gaikwad has established himself in the team but leading the side will be a massive challenge. CSK had tried to look at the future by appointing Ravindra Jadeja as the captain in IPL 2022 but the decision turned out to be a disastrous one as CSK were tottering at the bottom half of the table after eight matches. Dhoni had to return as the skipper midway through the tournament, replacing Jadeja.

This time, however, the management and Dhoni both feel things will be different. As far as Gaikwad is concerned, he is excited to lead the experienced squad.

"It is a privilege. More than that, it is a huge responsibility but I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough so not much of a thing for me to do," said Gaikwad in a short video posted by CSK on social media on Thursday.

Dhoni will very much be there to help him in decision-making and so will Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, who batted at a head-turning strike rate of 172.49 last season.

"Plus I have Mahi bhai in the team, Jaddu bhai and Ajju bhai (Rahane) as well, who has been a great captain, to guide me. So nothing much to worry about. Looking forward to enjoy it," added the opener.

Gaikwad, a stylish opener, had a memorable run last year, aggregating 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147.50. His breakout year was 2021 when he amassed 635 runs in 16 games.

The 27-year-old is not new to captaincy, having led the Indian team to the gold medal in the Asian Games last year. He has also led his state side Maharashtra.

Gaikwad has also played six ODIs and 19 T20 Internationals.

Dhoni, meanwhile, is making a comeback to the cricket field after nearly 11 months. He will keep wickets and bat either at No.7 or No.8.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj