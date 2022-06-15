'Going after bowlers is not being reckless or rash': Ruturaj Gaikwad explains India's method of attack in T20Is

Ruturaj Gaikwad finally made a mark in his young international career when he scored a half century in India's third T20I against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Gaikwad had recorded a string of low scores in the five T20Is he had played in his career before that and his innings on Tuesday proved to be crucial in India beating South Africa and keeping the five-match series alive.

Gaikwad scored 57 off 35 balls and his innings was part of a 97-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan, which came in the first 10 overs. He was the aggressor in the partnership, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

“Going after the bowlers was not about being reckless or playing rash shots. I think we as a batting unit have some strength, certain shots we play as individuals. It is about backing ourselves and putting pressure on the bowlers,” Gaikwad said after the match.

"Just making sure that you are showing the intent, no matter if you are playing first ball or second ball, or you are set, even if you are batting at 30-40, if it is there in your area, in your strength, just have to go for it, that is what the thinking is about."

Asked if life was on the edge for him before this match, Gaikwad said: "Not really on the edge, it is just part and parcel of the sport.

"Last year I had a really good year so people come with a lot of expectations when you have a great year even in IPL and domestic."

His form was patchy in the IPL this year as well before he turned things around, scoring 368 runs, including three fifties in 14 matches for Chennai Super Kings.

"In the IPL, the wicket was slightly bowler-friendly. There was no flat wicket, it was two-paced, the ball was turning, and there was some swing.

"So 3-4 games in IPL, I got out to good balls where in some dismissals, some good shots went to the fielder's hand, it is part of T20 cricket.

"You will have off days and really bad days. It is a matter of staying consistent mentally, trusting your process."

