Ruturaj Gaikwad leaves behind Dhoni, Rohit to equal Sachin Tendulkar's sensational IPL record in SRH game

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange Cap last season and was among the player who were retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has shown signs of struggles in the 2022 Indian Premier League. However, he bounced back in style on Sunday in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad he did not just score a half-century, but also scripted a massive IPL record where he equalled the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

En route to his 33-ball half-century, Gaikwad completed 1000 runs in his IPL career. And reaching the feat in just his 31st innings in the tournament, Gaikwad became the joint-fastest batter to the milestone alongside Sachin Tendulkar, who played for Mumbai Indians for five seasons between 2008 and 2013.

Gaikwad hence surpassed former CSK batter Suresh Raina (34 innings), Devdutt Padikkal (35), Rishabh Pant (35), Gautam Gambhir (36), Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane (all in 37 innings).

Talking about the game, Chennai were put to bat first in the game against Sunrisers after Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The game also marked the return of MS Dhoni as the captain of CSK after Ravindra Jadeja had relinquished the position on Saturday evening and handed it back to the veteran wicketkeeper in a bid to focus on his game.

Gaikwad's fifty along with opener Devon Conway's able assistance saw CSK stitch an impressive century stand, their second this season for any wicket.

