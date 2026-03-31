'Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal was a catch-22 situation': R Ashwin defends CSK skipper's after horror show vs RR

Chennai Super Kings endured a forgettable start to their IPL 2026 campaign, being bowled out for just 127 and losing heavily to Rajasthan Royals with 7.5 overs remaining at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Their top order failed to fire, as Sanju Samson (6), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6), Ayush Mhatre (2), and Matthew Short (2) all fell cheaply, each dismissed inside the powerplay. The early collapses left CSK reeling, with the batters unable to build any meaningful partnerships. Poor shot selection and a lack of application at the crease compounded their problems, preventing any recovery. The team’s middle order could not stabilise the innings, and it was left to number eight Jamie Overton to drag them past the 100-mark with a fighting 43, highlighting the extent of the collapse. It was a disappointing outing for the five-time champions, who will now need to regroup quickly if they hope to avoid another slow start in the season. Ruturaj Gaikwad was bowled for just 6 against Rajasthan Royals. (AP)

Ashwin reflected on CSK’s early collapse, saying the game was effectively decided once the top three fell in the powerplay. He described Gaikwad’s wicket as a tricky situation but acknowledged the batter’s intent, emphasising the importance of an attacking mindset in T20 cricket.

"The game was over when Sanju, Ayush, and Ruturaj were dismissed in the powerplay. Gaikwad's dismissal was a Catch-22 situation. T20 is a format where you have to show intent. What Ruturaj did today, I won't say that was wrong, because he showed intent," he said on his YouTube channel.

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“Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre should open” The veteran all-rounder offered his thoughts on CSK’s batting strategy, stressing the need to preserve wickets in the powerplay. He suggested Gaikwad and Mhatre open, with Samson at No.3, emphasising building a platform early and accelerating later to post a competitive total.

"If this remains CSK's batting order for the next two games, I can say one thing 100 per cent, these guys should not lose their wickets in the first 10 overs. Keep the wickets in hand, and then you can accelerate accordingly and increase the score. Capitalise towards the end. Now that Brevis is not there, Ruturaj and Ayush should open, and Sanju should come in at No.3," he suggested.