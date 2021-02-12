Fast bowler S Sreesanth said he has not lost hope despite not finding his name in the final list of 292 cricketers for the IPL 2021 auction which takes place on February 18 in Chennai. Reacting for the first time after BCCI released the final list of the players set to go under the hammer, Sreesanth said he is hopeful of getting a surprise call from any of the eight franchises like the way West Indies talisman Chris Gayle did in 2011.

“Hopefully I will get a surprise call like the way Chris Gayle did and started scoring. Nobody had picked him,” said Sreesanth in an Instagram video on Friday.

Gayle went unsold in the 2011 IPL auction but came into the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad as a replacement for Dirk Nannes and never looked back.

Sreesanth, who returned to competitive cricket for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s wants to do the same.

The 38-year-old fast bowler said if he can wait for more than eight years to play cricket again then he can again wait for another year to play the IPL.

“Before people jump to a conclusion, I want to say that I’m absolutely fine and grateful for this lovely life. I honestly thought I would be there but It’s alright, I’ve worked really hard and will continue to do so. If I can wait for 8 years then I can wait for some more time too,” Sreesanth added.





The right-arm medium pacer who last represented Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013 before being banned for his involvement in spot-fixing, said he is very thankful for the support from the fans but doesn’t want any sympathies from them now.

“No more sympathies guys, I’m absolutely happy. I have not given up, I’m only 38. I’ll keep working hard. If I’m destined to play next season I will, if not then maybe next to next season. I look up to a lot of superstars not just in India but also abroad,” he said.

Sreesanth played five matches for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s and picked up four wickets.

“I also want to say sorry for not being the tearaway Sreesanth of 2007. A reality check is always good, I’ll keep working hard,” he said about his recent performance.

Sreesanth is currently in Wayanad training with the Kerala squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He will next move to Bangalore before the tournament starts on February 20.