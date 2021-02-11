IND USA
Chennai Super Kings cricketer Harbhajan Singh (C) along with Mahendar Singh Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina (L)(AFP)
IPL 2021 auction: Two Indians in 2 crore base price, KXIP with most money

Apart from Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav, eight overseas cricketers are in the top bracket of INR 2 crore for the IPL 2021 auction slated to take place in Chennai on February 18.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:55 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings discards Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh are the only Indians in the INR 2 crore bracket as BCCI announced an updated list of 292 cricketers for the IPL 2021 auction slated to take place on February 18 in Chennai.

1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

Apart from Harbhajan and Jadhav, eight overseas cricketers are in the top bracket of INR 2 crore. Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy a Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Full list of 292 cricketers and their base price for IPL 2021 auction


12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

Salary cap of all eight franchises for IPL 2021 auction(BCCI)
The Auction will start at 15:00 IST.

