SA20 welcomes former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik as League's brand ambassador

Johannesburg [South Africa]: South Africa's SA20 has announced former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik as the ambassador of the league.

Karthik's vast cricketing expertise as a World Cup Winner and former Indian national player is an exciting development for the League, which continues to gather momentum as one of the world's top-tier franchise leagues, a release said.

"I'm thrilled to join the Betway SA20 as an ambassador. The League has been electric in the first two seasons with some of the world's best players on show and exciting young talent putting up their hands on the global stage. It's a privilege to be associated with the Betway SA20 and I look forward to working with Graeme and his team," Karthik said, according to the release.

The 39-year-old former India international has deep knowledge of franchise T20 cricket, having been part of the Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008.

He has represented six teams during his 16-year IPL career. During this period, Karthik has amassed 4842 runs at an average of 26.32 and a strike rate of 135.66. He has also taken 145 catches behind the wicket and completed 37 stumpings.

During the latter stages of his career, Karthik morphed into one of the shortest format's best finishers by adding an explosive element to his game, the release said.

Karthik has also developed into a likeable television commentator with not only his knowledge of the game coming to the fore but also his sense of humour charming audiences all around the world, the release added.

Karthik will be working very closely with fellow SA20 ambassador AB de Villiers and the management team to help strengthen the League's global fan base and reinforce brand awareness across key strategic markets in India and the United Kingdom.

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said they are thrilled to welcome Karthik as an ambassador for Betway SA20 season 3.

"His exceptional cricketing talent and personality make him the perfect fit for our league and his involvement will undoubtedly elevate the League's status globally and in India. We look forward to a fantastic season ahead, with DK playing a vital role in making it a resounding success," he said.

