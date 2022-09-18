'Sabko pata nahi kyu aisa lagta hai. Uspe sirf...': Nehra's hilarious revelation on his 'paper' as Gujarat Titans coach

The Gujarat Titans lifted the 2022 Indian Premier League title in their maiden season in the tournament under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder, who had himself returned from a long injury absence, produced strong performances throughout the tournament as he, alongside coach Ashish Nehra, steered the Titans to the top of the table in the group stages, and went on to lift the title after beating Rajasthan Royals in the final in Ahmedabad.

Throughout the season, Ashish Nehra was praised for his rather simple coaching methods; while other coaches were seen being engrossed in their laptops, Nehra was mostly seen carrying a paper in his hand. While this also sparked multiple memes on Twitter, the former India bowler has hilariously revealed what he actually used to write on the paper.

“There was nothing on the paper. I don't know why everyone believes there was something important on the paper. Paper pe sirf menu tha ki practice pe hamaara menu kya hoga (It only had menu for our practice session),” Nehra hilariously said when asked about the paper during a chat on Cricbuzz.

The anchor in the chat introduced Nehra as a ‘super coach’ but Nehra insisted that he is far from one, stating that he was just an spectator.

“I'm no super coach. Just like you, I was also a spectator sitting outside. When the team wins, you talk about all thest things. All coaches put on a lot of hard work and sometimes , you get the results of that. Our first year at Gujarat Titans was really good and we are happy,” Nehra said.

Gujarat Titans won 10 matches out of 14 in the group stages of the season, and were the first franchise to qualify for the playoffs. Following the season, Pandya also made a terrific comeback in the Indian team and went on to cement his place as the side's premier all-rounder in the limited-overs formats.

