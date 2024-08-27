'Sachin played until 40, Dravid was around till…': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli set for 'longer careers' with India

On Saturday, with the retirement of Shikhar Dhawan, the end of an era in Indian cricket dawned upon a legion of fans. Dhawan's retirement was impending. He is 38 and had not played for India since December of 2022. With the early morning announcement, the mind harked back to that Mohali debut, the 2013 Champions Trophy, the thigh slap celebration that earned him the nickname Gabbar, and the twirl of the moustache as the entire nation, with moist eyes, wished Dhawan all the best for a spectacular career. Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play longer for India than Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid?(Getty Images)

But at the same time, Dhawan's retirement also handed a reality check. A realisation that the other two stars with whom Dhawan formed the holy trinity of Indian cricket – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – could be nearing the end of their careers to. At 35 and 37, Kohli and Rohit recently announced their retirements from T20 internationals after India won the World Cup in West Indies, and who is to say whether next year's Champions Trophy or the World Test Championship won't be their last ICC dance together?

However, as Kohli and Rohit gear up for a challenging Test season ahead of them – they have more matches behind them than in front – former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar envisions them continuing longer than most former Indian cricketers. With workload management being taken seriously in Indian cricket and Rohit and Kohli reaching a stage in their careers where they have earned the right to pick and choose series, Bangar, reckons the two stalwarts of Indian cricket are likely to play a little longer than Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

"I think Rohit will continue to play as long as his body and fitness allows him to. Because a player of that quality – Sachin played till 40, even Rahul played till 40 – with better fitness standards, more professionals are looking after players. Like a lot of nutritionists also are helping," Bangar said on The Rao Podcast.

"The players' careers are going to get longer, and in that process, if it benefits the Indian team, nothing like it. Even with Virat, depends on his body. The last format that he would give up away will be Test cricket. So, I am sure that you will see Virat playing Test cricket for another five years."

Would Rohit Sharma had retired from ODIs had India won 2023 World Cup?

Bangar refused to believe that Rohit would have given up ODI cricket had India won the World Cup at home last year. India played a perfect… nay, almost a perfect World Cup, steamrolling oppositions en route to winning 10 matches in a row, before losing the all-important final to Australia on November 19. Had things turned out differently, imagine the sight of Kohli and Rohit celebrating back-to-back World Cup wins? Spectacular, isn't it? Then again, there is a section that felt Rohit would have stepped away from ODI cricket had India won the World Cup. Would he though?

"Hard to say, but I think like in 2015, 2019 and 2023, all those three World Cups. They had a dream campaign, before we were outplayed by Australia in the final. They played out of their skins to chase down that score. I would have still believed that because he is leading the team, and he has tasted success now – India still wants to win the World Test Championship – there is something to look forward to. In today's time and age, the World Cup in happening every second year, or every year you have an ICC tournament. I don't think that would have been a factor. India winning the World Cup doesn't mean that Rohit is going to walk away," Bangar pointed out.