Sachin Tendulkar all praise for Virat Kohli after ICC Awards sweep

Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Virat Kohli after the Indian captain became the first cricketer to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year awards following an extraordinary 2018.

Hard work and perseverance always pays off. Congratulations on winning a hat-trick of awards at the #ICCAwards announced today, @imVkohli! Very proud of your achievements. https://t.co/WECKac3ne9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 22, 2019

The Indian skipper had won the Sir Garfield Trophy and ICC ODI Player of the Year awards last year and was also the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2012.

“It feels amazing. It is a reward for all the hard work that you do throughout the calendar year. I feel really grateful and very happy with the team doing well at the same time myself performing. Having recognition at the global level from the ICC is something you feel proud of as a cricketer because you understand that there are many players playing the game,” the 30-year-old said on Tuesday.

“To be rewarded in this manner from among all of them is obviously a very proud moment for me and something that gives you more motivation to keep repeating the same things because you have to keep the standard of cricket up and keep bringing inconsistent performances. From that point of view, these awards give you that extra motivation,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 20:03 IST