Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni spotted together on tennis court for ad shoot, pictures go viral

Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni spotted together on tennis court for ad shoot, pictures go viral

cricket
Published on Oct 06, 2022 07:17 PM IST

Both took their fans down the memory lane when they came together for an advertisement shoot recently. The reunion of the two legends struck a chord with their fans who made their pictures from the shoot, go viral on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar : MS Dhoni(twitter/@ms_dhoni_077)
Sachin Tendulkar : MS Dhoni(twitter/@ms_dhoni_077)
ByHT Sports Desk

Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were the biggest stars of Indian cricket team in their prime. Dhoni remains one of the most successful captains of Team India while Tendulkar is the all-time highest run scorer in Tests and ODIs. Their brilliant record and huge fan following keeps the retired cricketers in the news.

Both took their fans down the memory lane when they came together for an advertisement shoot recently. The reunion of the two legends struck a chord with their fans who made their pictures from the shoot go viral on social media. The two can be seen interacting with each other on a tennis court during the ad shoot.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kuldeep recreates his classic Babar Azam dismissal, gets rid of Aiden Markram with an absolute ripper in 1st ODI

Interestingly, both are fans of the game of tennis as well. Tendulkar is often spotted as a spectator during Wimbledon matches while Dhoni was recently seen cheering for tennis stars at the US Open 2022.

Tendulkar had called time on his international career way back in 2013. But Dhoni retired from the international cricket circuit only three years ago in 2019. Since their retirement, both cricketers have delved into various activities to the entertainment of their fans. While the Mumbai-born batter often plays in T20 leagues involving retired cricketers, Dhoni still plays in the Indian Premier League(IPL) for franchise Chennai Super Kings(CSK).

Recently, the former India opener featured in the Road Safety World Series tournament in September and led India Legends to their second successive title. Meanwhile the former India wicketkeeper is expected to return to the 2023 IPL season.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ms dhoni sachin tendulkar india cricket team + 1 more
ms dhoni sachin tendulkar india cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out