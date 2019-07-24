Sachin Tendulkar asks fans for solution to this ‘unusual’ cricket incident - Watch

The Zing bails have been at the centre of a lot of controversy after incidents during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 and the World Cup 2019 when they were not dislodged even after the ball contacted with the stumps. A similar incident took place once again during the Division Two club cricket match featuring the Sanderstead Cricket Club (SCC) when the ball contacted with the bails but one of them remained static on the off stump.

Former India opener Sachin Tendulkar came across the video of the incident and tweeted in out saying - “A friend shared this video with me. Found it very unusual! What would your decision be if you were the umpire? 🤔”

International Cricket Council on Friday inducted the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in its Hall of Fame along with South Africa’s Allan Donald and Australian women’s cricket legend Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

The global cricketing body took to Twitter to pay rich tributes to all three inductees. In one of their tweets about Tendulkar ICC asked, “The ‘Little Master’ is the latest person to enter the ICC Hall of Fame! ... Is he the greatest cricketer of all time?”

This question created a buzz on social media as Tendulkar’s fans came out in full support of the ‘Little Master’. One fan went to the extent of asking the ICC if this was a question that needed to be asked.

Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman in history, was inducted immediately after becoming eligible for induction, which requires that a player should have played his last international match at least five years before. Tendulkar, who retired in November 2013, tallied 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs, both of which remain records. He is the sixth Indian to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

