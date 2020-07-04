e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Hey Federer how’s my forehand? Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet is every sportss fan’s delight

Hey Federer how’s my forehand? Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet is every sportss fan’s delight

Sachin Tendulkar posted a short video of him playing a forehand, tagging 20-time Grand Slam winner and regarded as one of the greatest Tennis players to have ever played the game, Roger Federer.

cricket Updated: Jul 04, 2020 09:07 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Cricket player Sachin Tendulkar (R) shakes hands with tennis player Roger Federer on Day Six of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 25, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Cricket player Sachin Tendulkar (R) shakes hands with tennis player Roger Federer on Day Six of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 25, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
         

Sachin Tendulkar the batsman needs to introduction. Sachin Tendulkar the Tennis player sure does but maybe not after Friday. The legendary Indian cricketer picked up a Tennis racquet and smashed an almost perfect-looking forehand. For the errors that might have been there, Sachin decided to take help of Swiss Maestro Roger Federer.

Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer in Tests and ODIs and also the only cricketer to have scored 100 international centuries and play 200 Test matches, took to Twitter to showcase his Tennis skills.

Sachin posted a short video of him playing a forehand, tagging 20-time Grand Slam winner and regarded as one of the greatest Tennis players to have ever played the game, Roger Federer.

“Hey @rogerfederer! Any tips for my forehand?,” tweeted Sachin while also not forgetting to tag Wimbledon in it.

 

This is not the first time Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer have engaged in a friendly banter on Twitter. In 2018, Tendulkar had taken note of Federer’s video of playing in what appeared to be a forward defence in a Wimbledon match.

As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title,” Tendulkar had tweeted.

Federer had replied by saying: why wait? I’m ready to take notes! @sachin_rt.

 

Tendulkar has never hidden his admiration for Federer. The legendary cricketer had time and again mentioned that Federer is favourite tennis player and he has been following is career even before he had become an all-time great.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu becomes 2nd state to cross 100,000-mark
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu becomes 2nd state to cross 100,000-mark
WHO says first alerted to coronavirus by its office, not China
WHO says first alerted to coronavirus by its office, not China
`Huge bummer’: US will test Americans’ discipline
`Huge bummer’: US will test Americans’ discipline
From Hamilton to Captain America, here are three films to watch on July 4
From Hamilton to Captain America, here are three films to watch on July 4
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In