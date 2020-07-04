Hey Federer how’s my forehand? Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet is every sportss fan’s delight

cricket

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 09:07 IST

Sachin Tendulkar the batsman needs to introduction. Sachin Tendulkar the Tennis player sure does but maybe not after Friday. The legendary Indian cricketer picked up a Tennis racquet and smashed an almost perfect-looking forehand. For the errors that might have been there, Sachin decided to take help of Swiss Maestro Roger Federer.

Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer in Tests and ODIs and also the only cricketer to have scored 100 international centuries and play 200 Test matches, took to Twitter to showcase his Tennis skills.

Sachin posted a short video of him playing a forehand, tagging 20-time Grand Slam winner and regarded as one of the greatest Tennis players to have ever played the game, Roger Federer.

“Hey @rogerfederer! Any tips for my forehand?,” tweeted Sachin while also not forgetting to tag Wimbledon in it.

This is not the first time Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer have engaged in a friendly banter on Twitter. In 2018, Tendulkar had taken note of Federer’s video of playing in what appeared to be a forward defence in a Wimbledon match.

As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title,” Tendulkar had tweeted.

Federer had replied by saying: why wait? I’m ready to take notes! @sachin_rt.

Tendulkar has never hidden his admiration for Federer. The legendary cricketer had time and again mentioned that Federer is favourite tennis player and he has been following is career even before he had become an all-time great.