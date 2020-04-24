e-paper
Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly lead the way as wishes pour in for the legend

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly lead the way as wishes pour in for the legend

Wishes poured in as legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on Wednesday. From Sourav Ganguly to Virat Kohli, India cricketing fraternity celebrate Sachin’s birthday.

cricket Updated: Apr 24, 2020 11:52 IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli(Twitter)
         

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on Friday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly led the way in wishing Sachin even as other former and current Indian cricketers joined the chorus.

Kohli took to Twitter to write: “Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji.”

 

“Wish @sachin_rt a very happy birthday ..have a healthy and happy life,” tweeted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

 

To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_r a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin,” wrote Yuvraj Singh.

 

True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt

Paaji’s career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory #HappyBirthdaySachin,” tweeted Virender Sehwag.

 

“Happy birthday paji @sachin_rt Have a great birthday with family.see you soon.. lots of love always Red heartHugging face stay safe #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar #Greatsonofindia #GodOfCricket,” tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

 

Birthday Greetings to dear @sachin_rt. You were and continue to remain an inspiration. Wish you ever more joy and success in all that you do. #HappyBirthdaySachin,” tweeted VVS Laxman.

 

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri also wished the Master Blaster as he tweeted: “Happy Birthday, Bossman. Legacy you’ve left behind in the sport is immortal. God bless Champ.”

 

Tendulkar created several records during his illustrious career. He made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

The cricketer has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, he scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any player.

Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar is atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODIs, which include 49 tons.

Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted 24 years. He was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

This year, the Master Blaster decided not to celebrate his birthday due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country.

(With agency inputs)

