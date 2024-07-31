Sachin Tendulkar breaks internet with 'duck' post: How many ducks Master Blaster notched up in his legendary cricketer?

Before he became the Master Blaster, a young Sachin Tendulkar was the main batter of his colony. Interestingly, Tendulkar once called all his friends from Sahitya Sahwas to watch him bat. Unfortunately for Sachin, the outing was a tough one; he was dismissed for a duck. In his own admission, Tendulkar came up with a couple of excuses which were usually acceptable in gully cricket at the time. MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar during an ODI match(Getty Images)

Tendulkar said the ball was low, and his friend agreed. Even for the next match, Tendulkar got out on the first ball after sending another match invitation to his friends. After making excuses about his cheap dismissal, Tendulkar decided not to invite his friends as the batting icon did not want to waste their time. In his next match, Tendulkar learned a valuable lesson after scoring just one run.

When Sachin realised importance of a single run

“I realised the importance of a single run that is scored because later everyone used to tell us that one run can cost you, (that) either you can win or you can lose. But, it was such a big transformation. In the first two matches, I had two scores of zero and then scored one run and went home — that one run changed my mood,” Tendulkar said during an event earlier this year.

Tendulkar's duck tale

On Wednesday, Tendulkar talked about duck tales in a chucklesome post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Since retiring from cricket, I don’t mind ducks," Tendulkar said as the Little Master's post managed to break the internet. One of the greatest batters in the history of the game, former India skipper Tendulkar holds a plethora of batting records across all formats.

Did you know?

Master Blaster Tendulkar also had 20 ducks in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Out of a record 200 Tests, Tendulkar was dismissed for nought 14 times. Across formats, Tendulkar notched up 34 ducks in the international arena. When run-machine Kohli bagged his first-ever golden duck in T20Is, the 35-year-old ended up breaking Sachin's unwanted record. Kohli eclipsed Tendulkar with his 35th duck to become the premier batter with the most ducks for India across formats.