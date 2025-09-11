Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on whether he is becoming next BCCI president: 'Being considered or nominated…'

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday put an end to all rumours, stating clearly that he is not in the running to become the next President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). For the last few years, it has been rumoured that the Master Blaster is being considered to replace Roger Binny as the next BCCI President. However, an official statement from Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sports Management Private Ltd clearly states that no such development has taken place. Sachin Tendulkar comes clean about whether he is in the running to become the next BCCI President(AP)

“It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” the official statement from SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd stated.

“We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations,” the statement added.

The BCCI's President post is vacant, with Roger Binny having to vacate the role after turning 70 earlier this year. According to the BCCI's constitution, no office-bearer can continue after the age of 70. Currently, vice-president Rajeev Shukla has stepped in as the acting president.

Elections for the office-bearers post will be held at the upcoming BCCI Annual General Meeting, and it was rumoured that Tendulkar might be asked to take up the role as a unanimous choice.

Recently, a Dainik Jagran report also claimed that a legendary Indian cricketer known for smashing multiple records during his career, was being considered for the top post.

The trend of top cricketers becoming the BCCI President started in 2019 with Sourav Ganguly taking over. Dada was then succeeded by the 1983 World Cup winner, Roger Binny.