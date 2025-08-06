Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on Washington, Jadeja turning down Ben Stokes' handshake theatrics: 'Why should they?'

The riveting five-match Test series between India and England concluded in a 2-2 draw, leaving fans with plenty of moments to remember. While quality cricket and intensity on the field between both sides made the series one of the best in recent memory, no moment was as bizarre and hotly debated as the final-day standoff in the fourth Test, when Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar batted even after England captain Ben Stokes had initiated the handshake protocol. Sachin Tendulkar didn't mince his words as he spoke about the handshake-gate controversy during the fourth Test(AFP/Reuters)

With both players in the 80s and India having fought back from a massive 311-run deficit, they refused to settle for a draw without reaching well-deserved centuries. The sight of the umpires caught awkwardly in the middle as Jadeja and Sundar pushed on left many divided, with a few also invoking debates on whether the Indian duo acted in the right ‘spirit’. Many, however, also attacked Stokes for forcing a draw after the duo had worked relentlessly hard to fight for the draw.

Now that the dust has settled, Sachin Tendulkar has weighed in on the controversy, breaking his silence during his post-series analysis. Without mincing words, Tendulkar criticised the manner in which Stokes approached the duo, adding that it wasn't Sundar and Jadeja's headache to ensure England bowlers stay well-rested for the fifth Test.

“Washington scored a hundred, and Jadeja scored a hundred. Why is it not in the right spirit? They were playing for a draw. Before that, they battled it out when England were having a go at them, and negotiated it all to bat brilliantly,” began Tendulkar as he reviewed the series in a video posted on Reddit.

“The series was alive, so why should they go ahead (and shake hands) and give rest to England bowlers and fielders? If England wanted to hand the ball to Harry Brook, it was Ben Stokes' choice. It wasn't India's problem. To me, it was fine. They were playing for a draw, not their hundreds. If they had gotten out when they came to bat, we could've lost. When they came out to bat, Harry Brook wasn't bowling, was he? So, why should England's bowlers be fresh for the 5th Test? Do you have an answer for that? No!” said Tendulkar.

Firmly behind India

Tendulkar further added that the duo knew its responsibility, providing an example of how Washington Sundar brought out his attacking game when it was required during the final Test at the Oval.

“I am absolutely with the Indian team, be it Gambhir or Shubman or Jadeja or Washington, who decided. I'm 100 percent with them. In the last Test match, when it was time to accelerate, Sundar did that brilliantly, didn't he? Where it was needed to occupy the crease, he did that in the fourth Test. And when it was needed to press the accelerator hard, he did that in the fifth. So, well done,” said Tendulkar.