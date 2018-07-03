Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Rahul Dravid on entering ICC Hall of Fame

Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday came up with a cheeky tweet to congratulate his former teammate Rahul Dravid on his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The master blaster shared a picture of himself with Dravid on his Twitter timeline and using Dravid’s nickname ‘The Wall’ - which he received for his ability to bat for hours on end during Test matches - Tendulkar wrote in his Twitter post, “Congratulations, Rahul Dravid. The wall is finally in the HALL. Much deserved.”

Congratulations, Rahul Dravid. The wall is finally in the HALL😊 Much deserved. pic.twitter.com/M9Fqe8UCIS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2018

Tendulkar and Dravid form India’s most successful pair in Test cricket with a tally of 6920 runs at an impressive average of 50.51.

The pair played together for the country for a period of 16 years between 1996 and 2012 and were involved in record 20 plus century stands.

Dravid, who is currently serving as the coach of India’s Under-19 team, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame along with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and former England woman team’s wicketkeeper Claire Taylor during a special ceremony in Dublin on Sunday.

This made the 45-year-old the fifth cricketer from India to be named on the elite list. Prior to him, Bishan Singh Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble received the same honour for their contribution to the game.

Regarded as one of the best batsmen of all-time, Dravid finished his career with 13,288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 centuries and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 centuries.