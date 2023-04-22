'Unless you are Sachin....': Dhoni's terrific ‘can’t really shy away' remark about his age after CSK beat SRH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was among the busiest players in the field during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday evening, which the former won comfortably by seven wickets. SRH, who were invited to bat first by Dhoni, struggled in the Chepauk track, which has the reputation of heavily assisting the spinners.

CSK captain MS Dhoni holds his wicket-keeping glove between his teeth during the IPL match against SRH in Chennai(AP)

So was the case as Ravindra Jadeja ran through the SRH middle-order, accounting for three of the seven wickets they lost in the innings. Jadeja's clinical show helped CSK restrict SRH at 134/7, a total which they chased down in 18.4 overs.

Also Read: MS Dhoni knocks down sensational world record with stellar show for CSK vs SRH in IPL 2023

During the innings, Dhoni was involved in a caught-behind, a stumping and a run-out. Dhoni believed he deserved as the ‘Best Catch of the Match’ award for his effort but it was instead given to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had earlier completed a catch to remove Harry Brooks from the middle.

Sharing his views on the same, Dhoni also recalled a similar effort by former India captain and now coach Rahul Dravid. He added that such glovework is only possible from experience, chucking out the skillset entirely unless you're Sachin Tendulkar.

“I was in such a wrong position. Just because we wear gloves, people think it's easy. I felt that it was a fantastic catch not because of your ability, but sometimes you're at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"A long time back I still remember one game - Rahul Dravid was keeping and he caught one like that. With your skillset, you can't take a catch like that. You have to be in a very wrong position to be able to take a catch like that. Other than that once you get old and that's when you get more experienced unless you're Sachin (Tendulkar) and you start playing at 16-17,” noted the CSK skipper during the post-match presentation ceremony.

At this point Dhoni was interrupted by renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle, who said: “You're not old.”

Dhoni, however, replied Harsha: “Definitely old, you cannot shy away from that.”

With Dhoni already into his 40s, it is being anticipated this will be "Captain Cool's" final outing in the cash rich league. Dhoni on Friday also hinted the same and admitted that he is “in the last phase of his career”.

Meanwhile, the outcome saw CSK climb to the third position on the ten-team points table, behind Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, who also have the same points from the same number of matches but a superior net run-rate.

Dhoni's CSK will now travel to Kolkata to take on the Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 23).

